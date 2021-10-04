Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for boohoo group plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for boohoo group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wade forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for boohoo group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Get boohoo group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BHOOY. Royal Bank of Canada raised boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Liberum Capital upgraded boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

BHOOY stock opened at $58.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.87. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $102.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.19.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.