Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for James River Group Holdings, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for James River Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 1st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for James River Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of JRVR opened at $38.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average is $38.80. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in James River Group by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,914 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of James River Group by 185.2% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,361,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,074,000 after buying an additional 883,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of James River Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,728,000 after buying an additional 747,794 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the second quarter valued at about $23,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

