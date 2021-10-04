Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Endeavour Mining plc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endeavour Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, September 30th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.40. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$925.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$738.24 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EDV. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.83.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$28.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.19 billion and a PE ratio of 15.31. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of C$23.12 and a 12 month high of C$37.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

