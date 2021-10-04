Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $46.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

