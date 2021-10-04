Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AvalonBay Communities, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $7.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.86. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $222.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $426,249.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.