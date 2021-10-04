Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Metro Bank PLC’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MBNKF)

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Metro Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBNKF opened at $1.48 on Monday. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $131.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.15.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.