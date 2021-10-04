Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PDC Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for PDC Energy in a report issued on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist decreased their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $43.38 on Monday. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PDC Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 546,467 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,023,000 after buying an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,121,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.