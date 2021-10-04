Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 4th (ADS, ALLE, ALO, ARCB, ARGX, AYI, BBBY, BBIO, BFSA, BOSS)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, October 4th:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €330.00 ($388.24) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Get adidas AG alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $176.00 to $170.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $154.00 to $148.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €31.50 ($37.06) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $333.00 to $355.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $212.00 to $209.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $66.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) was given a €77.00 ($90.59) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €64.00 ($75.29) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $62.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $43.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $73.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $51.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $517.00 to $509.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $125.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $112.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $95.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $163.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €88.00 ($103.53) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $33.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $22.00 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €42.00 ($49.41) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $36.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $275.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $25.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $342.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $122.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $101.00 to $104.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $31.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $700.00 to $796.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $292.00 to $315.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $86.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $106.00 to $115.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $111.00 to $120.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $163.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €102.50 ($120.59) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $1.00 to $5.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 110 ($1.44). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $153.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,880 ($24.56). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $60.00 to $55.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) was given a €27.00 ($31.76) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $745.00 to $755.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $15.00 to $15.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.