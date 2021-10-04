Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 4th (ADS, ALLE, ALO, ARCB, ARGX, AYI, BBBY, BBIO, BFSA, BOSS)

Oct 4th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, October 4th:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €330.00 ($388.24) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $176.00 to $170.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $154.00 to $148.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €31.50 ($37.06) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $333.00 to $355.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $212.00 to $209.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $66.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) was given a €77.00 ($90.59) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €64.00 ($75.29) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $62.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $43.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $73.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $51.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $517.00 to $509.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $125.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $112.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $95.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $163.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €88.00 ($103.53) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $33.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $22.00 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €42.00 ($49.41) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $36.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $275.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $25.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $342.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $122.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $101.00 to $104.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $31.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $700.00 to $796.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $292.00 to $315.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $86.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $106.00 to $115.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $111.00 to $120.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $163.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €102.50 ($120.59) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $1.00 to $5.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 110 ($1.44). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $153.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,880 ($24.56). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $60.00 to $55.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) was given a €27.00 ($31.76) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $745.00 to $755.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $15.00 to $15.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

