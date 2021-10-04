Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 599.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,372 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,530,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,218 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,153,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 14,230,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,617,000 after acquiring an additional 449,731 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,989,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,317,000 after acquiring an additional 434,799 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,272,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,535,000 after acquiring an additional 328,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

EQC opened at $26.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -153.40 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

