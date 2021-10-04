Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Position Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $81.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $86.04.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.31.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

