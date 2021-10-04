Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Essex Property Trust worth $18,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 160.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $326.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $337.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.04.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total transaction of $2,424,140.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESS. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.65.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

