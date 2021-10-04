Ether Zero Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $217,610.80 and approximately $5,899.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,376.27 or 0.06867844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00108476 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.