Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $10,709.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,202.83 or 0.08853736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00054667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.00299548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00114323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

Ethereum Meta is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

