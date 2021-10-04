Etherparty (FUEL) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $625,089.90 and $1,041.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,239.52 or 0.08620967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00053970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.88 or 0.00278348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00114214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.