Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) were down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 87,128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 392,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETON shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 345,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $2,014,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

