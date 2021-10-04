Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,541,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 441,810 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide comprises approximately 1.1% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.81% of Euronet Worldwide worth $343,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,486. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.94 and its 200 day moving average is $139.33. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.42 and a 52-week high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.12 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

