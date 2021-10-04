Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETCMY remained flat at $$3.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $3.49.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

