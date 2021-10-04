Eutelsat Communications S.A. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share (OTCMKTS:EUTLF)

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Eutelsat Communications in a report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Thorne anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

OTCMKTS EUTLF opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06. Eutelsat Communications has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

