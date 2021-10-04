eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Trading Up 3%

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE)’s stock price was up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Approximately 703,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,129,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.01 ($0.04).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of £8.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82.

Get eve Sleep alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas Enraght-Moony acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £1,232,000 ($1,609,615.89).

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleep accessories, as well as child and baby cot mattress and bedding.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for eve Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eve Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.