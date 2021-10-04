EventChain (EVC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,435.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. EventChain has a market capitalization of $442,823.39 and approximately $17,435.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EventChain has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EventChain Profile

EventChain is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

