Everest Market Cap Reaches $36.31 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, Everest has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. One Everest coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a total market cap of $36.31 million and $274,048.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00063580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00099187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.22 or 0.00140781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,088.34 or 0.99839580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.46 or 0.06865264 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars.

