Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

NYSE:ES opened at $81.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.83 and its 200-day moving average is $85.44. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $0. Private Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

