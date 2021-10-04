Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.10. 103,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 146,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.57 million, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Everspin Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Everspin Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Everspin Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Everspin Technologies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.14% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

