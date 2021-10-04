Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Update

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the August 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXCOF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164. Exco Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $9.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Ltd. engages in the design, development and manufacture of dies, moulds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. It operates through the following segments: Casting and Extrusion and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs and engineers tooling and other manufacturing equipment.

