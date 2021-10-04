Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the August 31st total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Exela Technologies stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $273.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.80. Exela Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exela Technologies will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XELA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley started coverage on Exela Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $834,000. Company insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XELA. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

