Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,400. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,596,000 after buying an additional 544,702 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Exelixis by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,844 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,980 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Exelixis by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Exelixis by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,038,000 after purchasing an additional 531,118 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXEL opened at $21.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 74.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.