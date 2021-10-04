Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th.
In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,400. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
EXEL opened at $21.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 74.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Exelixis
Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.
