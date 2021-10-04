Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Holdings Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $20,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 380,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,165,000 after buying an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,636,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

EXPD stock opened at $116.16 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $130.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.42.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.