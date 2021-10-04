Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 421,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,991,000 after purchasing an additional 197,955 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,420,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $168.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.00 and a 200-day moving average of $161.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.33 and a 1-year high of $194.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 94.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

