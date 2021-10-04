extraDNA (XDNA) Price Reaches $0.0006

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded up 34.2% against the dollar. extraDNA has a market cap of $598,773.31 and approximately $74,524.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,316.91 or 0.99796820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00074266 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.08 or 0.00352257 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.32 or 0.00638067 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.08 or 0.00255132 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005851 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00052251 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.