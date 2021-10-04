EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Short Interest Up 41.1% in September

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the August 31st total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have commented on EYEG. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of EYEG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,777,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,455. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYEG. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,101 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 84,227 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

