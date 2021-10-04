Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Trading Up 5.7%

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.18. 912,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 465% from the average session volume of 161,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.18.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 23,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,676.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 74,919 shares of company stock worth $299,276. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Eyenovia in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

