F.N.B. Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for F.N.B. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

FNB has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.87.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. F.N.B. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $307.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.