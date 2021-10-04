F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Short Interest Down 32.8% in September

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the August 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 765,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, Director Mwig Llc sold 1,231,555 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $19,704,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FXLV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F45 Training currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Shares of NYSE:FXLV traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,213. F45 Training has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.62.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that F45 Training will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

F45 Training Company Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

