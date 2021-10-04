Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $26,485,299.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.63, for a total transaction of $26,485,299.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total transaction of $27,177,907.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total transaction of $26,394,085.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.58, for a total transaction of $2,202,354.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total transaction of $27,659,486.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.86, for a total transaction of $28,358,278.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total transaction of $29,097,266.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.52, for a total transaction of $28,718,496.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total transaction of $29,452,073.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total transaction of $29,201,621.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.94, for a total transaction of $29,060,162.00.

Shares of FB stock traded down $16.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $326.23. The company had a trading volume of 42,774,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,603,180. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.19. The company has a market cap of $919.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.