Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Increased by Synergy Financial Management LLC

Synergy Financial Management LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.7% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.9% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $19.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $323.35. 992,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,471,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $363.54 and a 200 day moving average of $336.85. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $27,244,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,506,715 shares of company stock valued at $904,756,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.23.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

