FansTime (FTI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $875,357.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. FansTime has a market capitalization of $798,604.22 and approximately $875,357.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,210.80 or 0.08585500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00054145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.84 or 0.00283090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00113930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FTI is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.