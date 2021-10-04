Fantom Trading Up 6.5% This Week (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $3.57 billion and approximately $337.02 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom coin can now be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002851 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fantom has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fantom alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.95 or 0.08635043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00053979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.27 or 0.00278704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00114026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.