FC Barcelona Fan Token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.49 Million (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market cap of $57.75 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $16.26 or 0.00034069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FC Barcelona Fan Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80% against the dollar and now trades at $4,249.19 or 0.08901923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00055522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.41 or 0.00289971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00115545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Profile

BAR is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,550,990 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Titanium Infrastructure Services is an Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platform that allows entire IT enterprises to be hosted on the Ethereum blockchain, e.g., Firewalls, Load-Balancers, Routers, Switches, Servers, Desktops, and more. TBIS is an ERC20 token and will not be the only means of paying for products and services within the TBIS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FC Barcelona Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FC Barcelona Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FC Barcelona Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FC Barcelona Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FC Barcelona Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.