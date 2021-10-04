Feathercoin (FTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.13 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and $1,908.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

