FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Boosted by Impala Asset Management LLC

Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,386 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 2.3% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $34,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Stephens lowered their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.04.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $4.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $217.58. 153,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,708. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.18 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

