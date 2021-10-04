FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.05% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FDX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.04.
Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $221.68 on Monday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $218.18 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About FedEx
FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
