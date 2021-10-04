FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FDX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.04.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $221.68 on Monday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $218.18 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

