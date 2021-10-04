Fei Protocol (FEI) 1-Day Volume Tops $68.78 Million

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, Fei Protocol has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $424.29 million and approximately $68.78 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fei Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00063977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00100300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00143239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,579.70 or 1.00127667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.37 or 0.06839488 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.