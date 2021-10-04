Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.78 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will announce $281.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $284.48 million and the lowest is $279.07 million. Ferro posted sales of $241.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ferro by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ferro by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Ferro by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ferro by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FOE opened at $20.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.98. Ferro has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

