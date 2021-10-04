FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.89

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 48673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

FGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

The company has a market cap of $917.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

