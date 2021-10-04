Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) to announce $1.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $930,000.00 to $1.46 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full year sales of $5.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 million to $6.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.99 million, with estimates ranging from $14.38 million to $28.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Field Trip Health.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter.

FTRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRP opened at $4.65 on Monday. Field Trip Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 19.06, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

