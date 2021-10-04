Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 31,585 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 109.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 207.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,294. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.16.

