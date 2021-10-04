Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 549 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 9.5% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in The Home Depot by 7.2% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 8.8% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 20,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 2.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.50.

NYSE HD traded down $3.93 on Monday, reaching $325.93. 103,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,923,890. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $330.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

