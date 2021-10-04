Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.91. 204,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,510. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.