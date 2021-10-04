Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,793,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,110,000 after purchasing an additional 211,764 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% in the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,802 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,592,000 after purchasing an additional 352,029 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after purchasing an additional 904,891 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.15. The stock had a trading volume of 143,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,822. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.21 and its 200-day moving average is $86.23. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $86.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

