Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,083 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth $338,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.6% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in NIKE by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,456 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 387,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $51,503,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.00. The stock had a trading volume of 281,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.91. The stock has a market cap of $230.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.80 and a 1-year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,671 shares of company stock worth $33,652,487 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.